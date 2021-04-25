Shohei Ohtani played right field against the Astros

The Anaheim Angels player, Shohei ohtani, played right field against the Houston Astros in the MLB.

Throwing at a considerable level, hitting better than many other hitters in the MLBit was not enough for Shohei ohtani, now he was sent to the outfield for the first time in his major league career.

That moment finally came Saturday in a 16-2 loss to the Astros. After Angels reliever Ben Rowen was taken out of the game in the eighth inning, left fielder Anthony Bemboom took the mound.

The Japanese Shohei ohtani was moved from being a designated hitter to right field, it is the first time in 4 years in the majors that the Japanese plays defense with the Angels

Here the report:

#MLB Hit the outfield for the first time in his MLB career. The Japanese Shohei Ohtani was moved from DH to the LF, it is the first time in 4 years in the majors that the Japanese plays defense with the Angels ⚾️🔴 pic.twitter.com/hC8QenpFlw – Special Training ⚾️ (@FEBeisbol) April 25, 2021

With no other position player on the bench aside from Mike Trout, who was absent from the lineup, Angels manager Joe Maddon called the designated hitter. Shohei ohtani, who homered in the third inning to play in left field