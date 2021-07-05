Shohei Ohtani makes history with his 2021 All-Star Game nomination

The Japanese of the Anaheim Angels, Shohei ohtani, continues giving what to talk about in the Big leagues (MLB) and this time he got something historic for a Stars game in the best baseball in the world.

Shohei ohtani had already been named as the American League starter and designated hitter for the All-Star Game 2021 of the Big leagues, but this Sunday it was announced that the Japanese will also be part of the pitching staff.

Knowing that, Shohei ohtani becomes the first player to be named pitcher and position player for the Stars game, something never seen before in baseball MLB and that will be marked for the history of this sport.

Here is the report:

Shohei Ohtani makes MLB history. He became the first player to be named an All-Star pitcher and position player 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2RRUIoisg6 – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 4, 2021

Shohei Ohtani becomes the first player in MLB history to be named an All-Star as both a position player and a pitcher 💪 pic.twitter.com/7ghmh5gUE5 – Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 4, 2021

Ohtani on the weekend of Stars game He will do almost everything, since he will participate in the Home Run Derby, hit and surely throw in the meeting between the National League and the American in the 2021 edition.

The Japanese Shohei ohtani leads all Big leagues with 31 home runs and he’ll get to that All-Star Game 2021 as one of the best player of this season.

These are the numbers of Ohtani this 2021:

As a pitcher: 3-1 record, 3.60 ERA and 83 strikeouts. As a hitter: 77 hits, 31 homers, 67 RBIs and a .278 average