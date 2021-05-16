Shohei Ohtani Major League Baseball 2021 news

The Japanese Shohei ohtani saved his manager Joe Maddon and Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox today Sunday, May 16, 2021 in his last game of his series this weekend in the season 2021 of the MLB.

Well Yogi Berra said that the game does not end until it is finished and that same applied Shohei ohtani In the top of the ninth inning when with two outs and Mike Trout in first after hitting a rotten between center and rigthfield (center and right field) the Japanese homered through the rigthfield for Los Angeles to turn the board six runs for five like this:

The Los Angeles Angels ended up winning the game six runs to five and saving the last of the series against the Boston Red Sox.

Shohei ohtani saved his manager Joe Maddon and Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox today Sunday, May 16, 2021 in his last game of his series this weekend in the season 2021 of the MLB, since in the fifth inning Madddon took out starting pitcher José Quintana when they won the game four runs for two and the Red Sox partially overturned him five runs by four with a three-run homer by Dominican Rafael Devers.

This reminded me of the baseball movie Los Angeles.

Image: NESN.