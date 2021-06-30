Shohei Ohtani joined a select group of Latino MLB legends

The Japanese Shohei ohtani continues to leave its mark and give what to talk about in Big leagues (MLB), this time thanks to his home runs, he stood up to some Latinos who are among the best in the history of this sport: Sammy Sosa, Albert Pujols Y Jose Canseco.

With his two home runs against the Yankees last Tuesday, Shohei ohtani became the fourth unborn player in the United States with the most home runs in his first 79 games of a season of Big leagues, joining the Dominicans Sammy sosa Y Albert Pujols, as well as the Cuban Jose Canseco.

Ohtani without a doubt it is for great things in the MLB and to be on a par with Latino players who were and will always be important to this sport, it must be a total pride and also, it makes it clear that there is plenty of talent outside the United States.

With his 28 home runs so far MLB 2021, the Japanese joined a bland who hit 32 in 1998 and 1999 in the first 72 games, to Pujols with 30 in 2009 already Tired with 29 in 1999, undoubtedly a considerable mark and one that shares with these Latinos that their moment were MVP, an award for which the Japanese of the Angels will surely go.

At the moment, Shohei ohtani is the leader of home runs in the 2021 campaign of Big leagues with 28, he has 74 hits, 63 RBIs and an average of .278 in 74 games, extremely impressive numbers for this Japanese player who is up for really interesting and important things.

Data and information courtesy of El Extra base.