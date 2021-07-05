Shohei Ohtani is the brilliance of MLB: He will hit and pitch in the All-Star Game, as well as participate in the Home Run Derby



Ohtani will become the first player in MLB history to pitch and hit in the All-Star Game.

Photo: Ronald Martinez / .

The sensational Shohei ohtani continues to surprise us with feats unique in history. The Anaheim Angels star was elected to the MLB All-Star Game as a batter and also as a pitcher, making him the first player in Major League history to achieve such a milestone. And if that was not enough, Ohtani entered his name on the list of home runners who will participate in the Home Run Derby.

Two-way All-Star. Ohtani makes history again. pic.twitter.com/xA4jPjTF1T – MLB (@MLB) July 4, 2021

“Showtime” has shown that when he is healthy he is by far the most versatile player in baseball.

At bat he has a .278 average, with 77 hits, 31 home runs and 67 RBIs. In addition, 12 bases have been stolen.

Then the Japanese phenomenon impresses us on the mound: Ohtani is 3-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 60 innings pitched after 12 starts. He has struck out 83 opponents.

He was chosen to participate as a designated hitter and as a pitcher in the All-Star Game. A feat that seemed impossible. She achieved.

Shohei Ohtani is the first player to named an All-Star as a position player and pitcher 👏 pic.twitter.com/n1xWo0sS6O – Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 4, 2021

Ohtani at the Home Run Derby

Shohei Ohtani is MLB’s home run leader. He has 31 full-lap hits, leading by four connections to the Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And surreal as it may seem, the Japanese will participate in the Home Run Derby.

Ohtani is on the list with Pete Alonso, Trey Mancini, Trevor Story and Salvador Pérez. There are still home runners to be confirmed. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Fernando Tatis Jr., Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchéz declined to participate in the event.

For “Showtime,” the home run festival will be one more opportunity to make it clear that the sport was born. Today he was in charge of warming up a little more for the appointment. It’s unique.