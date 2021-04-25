Shohei Ohtani homered for the second day with Los Angeles

The baseball player Angels from Anaheim, Shohei ohtani he hit his seventh home run of the 2021 season of the Big leagues – MLB.

Ohtani He is doing very well with the tree in the current campaign of the big tent, since yesterday he hit his sixth homer close and today, April 25, he did it again in the MLB.

A pitch that stayed in the middle of the strike zone Shohei ohtani he spread his arms to send her flying across the center field of Minute Maid Park.

Although the home run has a similarity to yesterday, this is another four-corner hit for the Asian who adds seven in the 2021 harvest of the Big leagues. In addition, he registers an average of .286 with 16 RBIs with the Angels.

Shohei Ohtani HAMMERED IT. That’s his 7th HR of the season, tied for most in MLB. (via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/5Lt6zlcwXj – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 25, 2021

The Angels from Anaheim They are in the third box of the American League West division with a record of 10 wins and 10 losses in the Big leagues.

The offensive of Shohei ohtani could be very useful to get into the postseason of la la MLB and seek to win the World Series with manager Joe Maddon.

Did the Japanese hit the ball badly?