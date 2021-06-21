Shohei Ohtani homered and tied Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Los Angeles Angels player, Shohei ohtani connected his home run number 23 of the campaign tying Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in said department of the MLB.

The multifaceted Asian player of the Big leagues continues giving something to talk about, with its production with the wood in the current harvest of the MLB. Today he hit his 23rd home run and asks Vlady Jr.

The home run lead in the big top is still exciting, as it enters Shohei ohtani Y Vladimir Guerrero Jr. they are always sharing the top position of that department in the MLB.

Ohtani took advantage of a pitch that was left to the rival pitcher in the power zone, to send it flying throughout the center field to tie the scoreboard in the Big leagues.

Here the video:

Do you guys ever think about how we all get to watch Shohei Ohtani play baseball? 🥲 pic.twitter.com/CTQjw5QRDY – Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 20, 2021

In the current campaign of the Big leagues, registers an average of .273, 54 RBIs and today he connected his home run 23 to tie the lead.

Without a doubt, to continue like this Shohei ohtani could seriously fight to win the MVP of the MLB in 2021 like the Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Who will take it?