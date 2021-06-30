Shohei Ohtani homered against the Yankees and leads

Shohei ohtani is heading for its best season in the Big leagues. Tonight shot home run before the Yankees of New York in the MLB.

Ohtani does not rest with the tree and for the second day in a row he hit home runs again in the Big leagues. The Angels slugger in the MLB, is recording numbers to fight for the National League MVP.

With this home run he positioned himself in the home run lead of the Big Show with 27 homers. His closest pursuer is the Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with 26 hits from four corners in the MLB.

Shohei Ohtani likes Yankee Stadium. pic.twitter.com/yVprDMO5lV – Talkin ‘Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 29, 2021

Shohei ohtani took advantage of a pitch that left him in the power zone and sent it flying all over the right field against the Yankees, who will always give good taste to hit home runs in the Big leagues.

The Asian connected his home run and has a .278 average, 27 homers and 61 RBIs as of June 29. Without a doubt, he continues to add good figures to fight for the MVP of the season.

It’s out of the ordinary Shohei ohtani!

To make matters worse, Shohei Ohtano homered again on his next turn for his 28th home run in the league.