Shohei Ohtani hit his 29th homer of the season and prepares for the derby

The Japanese Shohei ohtani connected his home run number 24 of the season and moves away again from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the MLB.

The Baltimore Orioles have been the victims of multiple home runs by Shohei ohtani including two in the same game this season of the MLBThis time, against Keegn Kim’s shipments, he added his 29th home run of the season and is not in letting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. get too close for long.

Shohei ohtani with his home run 29 equaled Mike Trout for most home runs before the all-star game in franchise history.

Can this son of a bitch stop hitting bombs while pitching gems. pic.twitter.com/Z0JsESqC79 – Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) July 3, 2021

Shohei Ohtani breaks a tie with Mike Trout for most first-half homers by an Angel. pic.twitter.com/97Jjq2BKWR – MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2021

Shohei Ohtani: 29 Vladimir Guerrero Jr: 27 Fernando Tatis Jr: 26 Kyle Schwarber 25 Matt Olson: 21 Ronald Acuña Jr: 22 Marcus Semien: 21 Rafael Devers: 21 Jesse Winker: 21 Adolis García: 20

Now the Japanese is hitting 268. with 24 homers, 55 RBIs and 49 runs scored, while on the other hand, he has a 3-1 record. with a 2.58 ERA in 59 innings of work with 82ponches, doing what no one does in the MLB.

Things are getting better and better for that Japanese who is on his way to participate in the home run derby of the MLB while he leads all-star game voting as a designated hitter over Nelson Cruz, among others.