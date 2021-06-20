Shohei Ohtani hit his 22nd home run and tied with Fernando Tatis Jr.

The Japanese Shohei ohtani connected his home run number 22 of the season and tied with Fernando Tatis Jr. in the MLB.

The Detroit Tigers have been the victims of about four home runs by Shohei ohtani including two in the same game, this time, before the Dominican Wandy Peralta sent his home run number 22 of the season and he is not about to let Vladimir Guerrero Jr. go too far.

Here the video:

大谷 翔 平

今日 も ホ ー ム ラ ン 打 っ た 凄 過 ぎ る！ ト ッ プ が 23 号 打 っ た か ら 大谷 22 号 ト ッ プ と 1 打 差！ 頑 張 れ 侍 大谷！ 日本 の 誇 り！ 👊 # shoheiohtani # 大谷 翔 平 #Angels #Ohtani # 大谷 pic.twitter.com/oCByvVNpzd – ま く ら (@ Ze2Ue) June 20, 2021

Vladimir Guerrero Jr: 23 Shohei Ohtani: 22 Fernando Tatis Jr: 22 Matt Olson: 19 Marcus Semien: 18 Salvador Pérez: 18 Ronald Acuña Jr: 18 Adolis García: 17 Rafael Devers: 17 Jesse Winker: 17

Now the Japanese is hitting 274. with 22 homers, 52 RBIs and 47 runs scored, while on the other hand, he has a 3-1 record. with a 2.70 ERA over 53 innings of work with 73 strikeouts, doing what no one does in the MLB.

Things are getting better and better for that Japanese who is on his way to participate in the home run derby of the MLB while he leads all-star game voting as a designated hitter over Nelson Cruz, among others.