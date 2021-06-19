Shohei Ohtani hit his 20th all-time MLB home run

The Japanese Shohei ohtani connected his home run 20th of the season after throwing 6 innings and 5 strikeouts the day before in the MLB.

Shohei ohtani He continues to amaze the world with his incredible talent, on Thursday night he struck out 5 batters in 6 innings and the next day he became the third player of the season to hit 20 home runs.

Now Shohei ohtani has 20 home runs and two to tie the home run lead with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. in the entire MLB. He’s hitting .271 with 49 RBIs and 20 home runs.

Ohtani joins Mike Trout (2014 and 2018), Troy Glaus (2000) and Don Baylor (1978 and 1979) as the only Anaheim Angels players to hit 20 home runs and steal 10 bases before the all-star game.

Here the video:

NUMBER 20 FOR SHOHEI OHTANI 😱 pic.twitter.com/ymvMXEOwvf – Ben Verlander (@ Verly32) June 19, 2021

Saying home run It went out at a speed of 114 miles and a distance of 400 feet. It is no secret to anyone that he had been a bit off with the wood in the last weeks of the season, however, everything indicates that the rest of June will be full of home runs and his average will increase.