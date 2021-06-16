Shohei Ohtani hit his 18th home run and tied with Ronald Acuña Jr.

The Japanese Shohei ohtani connected his home run number 18 of the season and equaled Ronald Acuna Jr on the MLB.

Through the Anaheim Angels’ game against the Oakland Athletics, Shohei ohtani he dropped his power with the tree with a beast home run alone before the shipments of the Venezuelan Jesus Luzardo in the MLB.

With the count at 3-1, he took advantage of a straight line that Luzardo threw at him to deposit it at 429 feet and 115 miles from the start. Ohtani has 3 home runs that have gone 115 miles off the bat this season, the most for a player in the history of the bat. MLB.

Oakland Athletics’ Matt Olson also has 18 home runs alongside Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr and Shohei ohtaniHowever, both are within 4 home runs of Vladimri Guerrero Jr. for the lead.

Here the video:

Shohei Ohtani has 3 HR 115+ MPH in 2021. That’s the second most in @MLB (Stanton, 4). pic.twitter.com/jBsk9GmmSk – MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 16, 2021

Now the Japanese is hitting 267. with 46 RBIs, 32 runs scored and 18 home runs so far this season in the MLB 2021, revealing why he has so many votes as a designated hitter for the next all-star game.