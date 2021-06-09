Shohei Ohtani hit his 17th homer of 2021 and moves to one of the lead

The Japanese of the Anaheim Angels, Shohei ohtani, continues to make an impression in the current 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB) and this Tuesday he fired his seventeenth homer of the year, being only one behind him in the league where Ronald Acuña Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are.

In the very first inning, Ohtani He was present on the scoreboard and with a daunting homer he opened the board for the Angels 2-0, those being his 43rd and 44th RBIs of the current 2021 baseball season of MLB.

Here’s the home run:

Kris Bubic, starting pitcher for the Royals left in the power zone of the Ohtani a change of speed and this one with a lot of capacity sent her home run between center and right field, showing that she is for great things with the Angels in the MLB.

That new home run by the Angels’ Japanese had an exit velocity of 111 miles per hour and reached 470 feet of distance, undoubtedly an extremely gigantic hit that demonstrates the capabilities of this all-round player that Anaheim has.

Now after that home run Shohei ohtani He has 52 home runs and is hitting .259 in 56 games with the Angels in the MLB 2021.