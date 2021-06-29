Shohei Ohtani hit a violent home run off the Yankees to equalize Guerrero Jr.

The Japanese Shohei ohtani connected his home run number 26 of the season and tied with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the MLB.

The Yankees Yiork’s have been the victims of about four home runs by Shohei ohtani in his ML careerB, this time, before Michael King’s shipments, he added his home run number 26 of the season and he’s not about to let Vladimir Guerrero Jr. go too far for long.

That home run went 117 miles and covered a distance of 416 feet. This was his first home run at Yankee Stadium.

Here the video:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr: 26 Shohei Ohtani: 26 Fernando Tatis Jr: 25 Kyle Schwarber 23 Matt Olson: 20 Ronald Acuña Jr: 21 Marcus Semien: 19 Adolis García: 20 Rafael Devers: 19 Jesse Winker: 17

Now the Japanese is hitting 268. with 24 homers, 55 RBIs and 49 runs scored, while on the other hand, he has a 3-1 record. with a 2.58 ERA in some 59 innings of work with 82ponches, doing what no one does in the MLB.

Things are getting better and better for that Japanese who is on his way to participate in the home run derby of the MLB while he leads all-star game voting as a designated hitter over Nelson Cruz, among others.