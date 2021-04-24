Shohei Ohtani hit a new home run in the 2021 major league season

The player of the Angels from Anaheim, Shohei ohtani shot his sixth home run of the 2021 season of the Big leagues – MLB.

Ohtani it never ceases to amaze analysts and fans of the world of Big leagues. This afternoon at Minute Maid Park in Houston, he added another home run in his records.

A pitching that stayed in the power zone, Shohei ohtani He did not forgive him and sent her flying around the center field against the Houston Astros, who played him in special formation, but for him home run there is no one that prevents it in the MLB still.

This season, the Japanese has an average of .300 with 15 RBIs and six home runs currently.

Here the video of home run:

Shohei Ohtani with the 💣 and unnecessary hustle 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Gsi6keMiP6 – FOX Bet (@FOXBet) April 24, 2021

Even though it was home run, Shohei ohtani he kept running hard because the ball was returned to the field of play. This example is very important for children who are beginning to play to run hard until the umpire calls the play.

It should be noted that in addition to his good moment with batting, the Asian also registers a 1.04 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 14.2 innings thrown in the MLB.