Shohei Ohtani had 7 strikeouts against the Astros; played in the outfield

The Japanese Shohei ohtani played against the Houston Astros from the mound on Tuesday night of the MLB.

Although he continues with the same luck, that every time he has a good start the Angels offense stays on the ground, Shohei ohtani he keeps doing his job in after out.

This time he allowed just one run in 7 innings with 10 strikeouts, in addition, he played right field once he finished his action on the mound. Ohtani also took 4 at-bats, hitting a single with two strikeouts.

Now the 17th Anaheim Angels have 18.2 innings pitched with 19 strikeouts in 4 games with a 1-0 record and a 2.41 ERA.

Here the videos:

Amazing. After throwing 88 pitches tonight, Ohtani remains in the game to play in the outfield. (via @BallySportWest) pic.twitter.com/DhU8xIgMdK – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 12, 2021

Notably Shohei ohtani saw action in the outfield about 62 times in the Japanese League, that is, it is nothing new that he is behind the pads although it is definitely another level in terms of baseball MLB It is the best in the world.