Shohei Ohtani grounded double to shortstop

The Japanese of the Anaheim Angels, Shohei ohtani, connected a doublet with a line to short field in the middle of the game MLB.

Tyler Glasnow’s biggest nightmare on Monday night had a first and last name, that was Shohei Ohtani, who hit him 4-2 with a double and his ninth home run of the season.

In addition to the home run, what stood out the most about that game was how Willy Adames failed to dominate Ohtani’s line, letting the ball go to the center field, although they lowered their guard a bit, they did not imagine that Shohei ohtani I was going to reach the second with a good run in the middle of the game MLB.

Here the video:

Shohei Ohtani hustling out of the box pic.twitter.com/UabEatZBta – Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) May 4, 2021

The tools that this boy possesses are abnormal, he can outrun many base robbers of the MLB, pitch better than any other pitcher and hit better than an established hitter. There is no doubt that if he continues to do these things then he will undoubtedly be the AL MVP.