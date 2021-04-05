Shohei Ohtani goes down awkwardly on scary collision at the plate (Video)

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani suffered an awkward looking injury during Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

Sunday Night Baseball might as well have been called the “Shohei Ohtani show,” as the Los Angeles Angels two-way player had a historic first inning that saw him pitch a scoreless frame and hit a home run in the bottom half of the inning. Unfortunately, the night turned sour for the dual-threat player.

In the top of the fifth-inning, Ohtani seemingly struck out Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada, but the pitch just went passed catcher Max Stassi. After missing the throw out at first base, Ohtani covered home plate to try and get the out on first baseman Jose Abreu. The thing is, the reigning AL MVP collided into Ohtani’s legs, knocking him to the ground.

Ohtani did get up from the collision, but he was sporting a limp. He was pulled from the game by manager Joe Maddon, but is apparently fine, per the Angels

Angels: Shohei Ohtani exits after bad collision at home plate

This game has been far from injury-proof. White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson left the game after suffering left hamstring tightness when running to first base on a leadoff ground out.

In the first inning, Ohtani threw a 100.6-mph pitch before hitting his home run that was measured with an exit velocity of 115.6-mph. Ohtani’s night officially ended after 4.2 innings of work, where he recorded seven strikeouts and five walks while surrendering three runs (one earned) on two hits.

There has been no update surrounding Ohtani after being unintentionally taken to the ground by Abreu. But given his injury history he’s accumulated in the first three seasons of his career, it is something that Angels fans will be concerned about.