Shohei Ohtani flies from home to first as Acuña Jr.

The Japanese of the Anaheim Angels, Shohei ohtani, continues to show that it does everything in Major League Baseball – MLB and on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals he delighted us with a superb run from home to first base.

Ronald Acuña Jr. did it first on Sunday and Tuesday, Shohei ohtani He also showed that knowing how to move his legs and with an excellent run, safely reached first base on a rolling that seemed routine for the Royals in the Big leagues.

Here the bullfight:

Shohei Ohtani just beat out an infield single with a sprint speed of 29.5 ft / sec. pic.twitter.com/kwb2huaEwp – MLB Stats (@MLBStats) April 14, 2021

Shohei ohtani hit an infield single and reached first base safely with a sprint speed of 29.5 ft / sec, proving with that run who doesn’t just hit and pitch in LA baseball MLB.

Even that run from Ohtani surpassed Ronald Acuña Jr.’s 31.0 ft / seconds against the Phillies on Sunday, but nevertheless, the Japanese sensation in the MLB He had some advantage from standing at the plate to the left hand.

But despite anything, what Shohei ohtani without a doubt he is incredible and shows that he is a complete player in the MLB, running, hitting home runs and even pitched like a pitcher off the Angels’ mound.

Besides that cumshot, ohtani against the Royals he hit his fourth homer of the current 2021 season of MLB.