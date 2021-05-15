Shohei Ohtani flew the green monster against the Red Sox; flirt for the lead in the American League

The Japanese Shohei ohtani connected a home run by the green monster of the Boston Red Sox and flirts with the leadership in the American League of the MLB.

Ohtani who had to postpone his next outing due to having a great fatigue in his arm, connected what was his first home run against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park and with a strange contact, when it seemed that it was a fly by left field, the ball was gaining strength.

This was the 11th journal of Shohei ohtani on the MLB 2021, placing one more than tying with Jose Ramírez for the lead in homers in the AL and two of tying with Ronald Acuna Jr in the MLB in general.

Now the pitcher and batter has more home runs than a Stanton, Judge, J-Abreu, Mike Trout, Nelson Cruz and any other American League home runner with the exception of Jose Ramírez; something amazing for someone who can also pitch to the level he or she does.

Here the video:

Shohei Ohtani sends one over the Green Monster. 👀 (🎥: @MLB) pic.twitter.com/kQQzp4glvs – theScore (@theScore) May 15, 2021

There is no doubt that this guy is a star and goes all out for that unanimous MVP if he continues at that pace, having good quality starts.