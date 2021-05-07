Shohei Ohtani equaled home run lead with JD Martínez and Ronald Acuña Jr

The Japanese Shohei ohtani matched the home run lead with JD Martínez and Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr in the MLB-Major League Baseball.

Through the game of the Anaheim Angels and the Tampa Bay Rays, Shohei ohtani he hit what was his 10th homer of the season off John Fleming’s deliveries.

Now Shohei ohtani is hitting .269, with 10 homers and 24 RBIs, being the second-best batter for the Anaheim Angels before Mike Trout, who had the best month of his career offensively in MLB.

The day before he pitched five no-run innings with six strikeouts against the Tampa Rays, letting it be known that the MVP may have his name at the end of the season if he continues at that rate.

Here the video:

Shohei Ohtani equals the leadership of HR’s with his 10th rocket 🚀 of the campaignpic.twitter.com / QdyTXTWEPB – 𝓒𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓸𝓼 𝓜𝓸𝓻𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓼 (@C_MoralesD) May 7, 2021

Ohtani He is no longer taking days off as he did at the beginning of his career in the MLB, since, before he did not play a day after pitching, but now he continues to do so and shows no signs of fatigue.