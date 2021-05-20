Shohei Ohtani did it all on his most recent outing on the mound

The Japanese Shoehi ohtani he had to do everything in his most recent outing with the Anahein Angels against the Cleveland Indians in the MLB.

Through the game of the Anaheim Angels and the Cleveland Indians this Wednesday, May 19, 2021, Shoehi ohtani he threw 4.2 innings allowing two runs with 2 BBs and five strikeouts.

On top of that he was 3-for-1 and played right field defensively against the Indians, something he’s used to doing in his latest outings at the orders of veteran manager Joe Maddon.

Now the Japanese is hitting 272. with 14 homers, 33 RBIs and a 2.37 ERA in 301. innings with 45 strikeouts.

Shoehi ohtani He did not launch a straight for more than 98 miles, something that is obviously super different from what we are used to seeing, everything indicates that he has indicated orders.

Ohtani became the 3rd player in Anaheim Angels history with at least 14 rocket home runs in the first 40 games of a season in the MLB. The Japanese was placed behind Mike Trout (16 in 2020) and Wally Joyner (15 in 1986).

Here the videos:

Shohei Ohtani had to battle a bit on the mound, but he did bunt against the shift for a single because of course he did. pic.twitter.com/Z4RgA1XPs6 – Jason Coskrey (@JCoskrey) May 20, 2021

Shohei Out-ani. [Reaction to a caught stealing] pic.twitter.com/nN1ksVTqST – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 20, 2021