Shohei Ohtani broke his own record with a brilliant 10-strikeout outing

The Japanese Shohei ohtani had a brilliant outing against the Seattle Mariners in the MLB.

Through the Anaheim Angels’ game against the Seattle Mariners, Shohei ohtani He had a regular 6-inning outing, allowing 2 runs and 10 strikeouts without walking.

The Angels’ offense did support offensively Shohei ohtani and thus he ended his outing by winning the game 3 runs to 2. In his 19 career starts as a pitcher entering tonight, he had never had a game without a walk in the field. MLB.

Here the videos:

Shohei Ohtani, Ridiculous 87mph Cutter / Hard Slider.😯 pic.twitter.com/Dr6M98gcIr – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 5, 2021

Shohei Ohtani, Vicious 88mph Splitter. 😦 pic.twitter.com/fUhxVth8LX – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 5, 2021

Shohei Ohtani, 96mph Paint. 🖌️🎨 5Ks thru 2. pic.twitter.com/DIkJZid4oi – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 5, 2021

Players with more than 15 home runs in a season AND at least one 10 strikeout game that year (Modern Era, since 1900):

2021 Shohei Ohtani (2 sets of 10K) 2018 Shohei Ohtani (2 sets of 10K) ‘

The things that he is managing to do Shohei ohtaniwithout a doubt they are of another level, it is already customary that it breaks records that only Babe Ruth managed to do in the history of the MLBand that more and more his name is in the race for the MVP.