Shohei Ohtani apologized to a Rays batter after making him out

The Japanese Shohei ohtani returned to shine from the mound against the runners-up of the MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays.

Things keep going wonderfully for Shohei ohtani, who has been fiery since the season began both on the batter’s cage and on the mound.

On Wednesday night he pitched five innings without allowing a run with six strikeouts, the best start he has had so far this season. Now Shohei Ohtani has a 1-0 record with a 2.41 ERA in 18.1 innings with 16 strikeouts in the MLB 2021.

Ohtani managed to get a shot out of Wade Meadows and put it out himself, however, in the form of a laugh, he asked for forgiveness in the middle of the game. MLB.

Here are the reports:

Shohei ohtani has not been involved in any fight in the MLB or in some kind of controversy, this boy besides being talented has a great education and discipline.

However, the Anahein Angels fell short offensively and ended up losing the game 3 runs to 1 to the Tampa Rays, Junior Guerra took the loss.