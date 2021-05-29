Shohei Ohtani almost hit a batter and the benches were emptied

The pitcher Shohei ohtani Mark Chana was thrown through the head when he got angry with the catcher and the benches were emptied in the MLB.

Through the game of the Anaheim Angels and Oakland Athletes, Shohei Ohtani hit a very strong fastball close to the face of Oakland Athletics player Mark Cahna.

Mark Cahna didn’t like that and started arguing with slugger Kurt Suzuki, things started a little hotter then the teams went out onto the field and although they didn’t go beyond the frame lines, things remained at a level.

Later I know I also hit Mark Cahna with a ball, however, none of the benches did anything since Shohei Ohtani showed that it was nothing on purpose and who was extremely unintentional.

Here the video;

乱 闘 寸 前 の バ ッ タ ー に 死 球 は

さ す が に 観 て る 方 も ヒ ヤ っ と し た よ ね 😅😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/yDW4na94gF#shoheiohtani # 大谷 翔 平 #Angels #Ohtani # 大谷 – 大谷 速 報 ＆ ス ポ ー ツ 速 報 (@ 30R9gmaMUy3guDJ) May 29, 2021

There are no reasons to suspend any of the mentioned players or any of those who were involved in any of those fights, as no one took a hit or there were signs of aggression by any player of the teams of the MLB.