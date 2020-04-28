In full confinement with the coronavirus, we are seeing how many developers are offering their applications and games for free, a gesture that can help us cope a little better with this situation.

A few hours ago SEGA decided to give away ‘Total War: Shogun 2’ on Steam, a well-known game that normally has a price of $ 30 on this platform. Also, it is available for Windows, macOS and Linux.

You have a few days to download it for free

It will be free until May 1, and to be able to get hold of it we will simply have to log in with our user on Steam and click on the green button that allows us to add it to our library.

That means, once we have added it to our library it will be free forever. So it may be a good idea to add it, even though we are not going to play it this season.

All DLCs are reduced by 75%

Although ‘Shogun 2’ has been with us for several years, the reality is that it is one of the most beloved installments in this well-known strategy saga. It transports us to Japan in the 16th century (the Sengoku period).

“In Japan’s darkest time, an endless war leaves the country divided. We are in the middle of the 16th century in feudal Japan. The country, once led by a united government, is now divided into many warrior clans. Ten warlords Legendary men strive for supremacy as conspiracies and conflicts take down the empire, only one of them can triumph to win the heart of a nation like the new shogun … the rest will die under his sword. Step into the role of a Daimyo, the clan leader, and use military, economic and diplomatic actions to achieve your ultimate goal: reunify Japan under your supreme command and become the new shogun, the undisputed ruler of a peaceful nation ” .

Another fact to keep in mind is that these days will make discounts in different expansions of ‘Total War’ on Steam (currently all DLCs are down 75%), in case we are interested in diving further and expanding the experience within this universe.

