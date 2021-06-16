Shoes and accessories for hiking enthusiasts

06/15/2021

There are countless places that are worth exploring at this time of year.Among them we recommend, for example, a walk through the Montserrat National Park, a stone’s throw from Barcelona; a trip to the Irati Forest (Navarra) to marvel at the color palette of its beech trees; a quiet walk through Soria, following the path that runs along the Duero and that inspired Machado so much; or vertigo routes with unbeatable views such as the Cares that runs between Asturias and León, or the Caminito del Rey, in Malaga.

There are only two conditions to go out and enjoy a good day of hiking: study the itinerary well to assess its level of difficulty and our own abilities (there are options for everyone, from a simple walk through the countryside to demanding mountain crossings) and equip yourself with the right clothing and equipment. So we have compiled a selection of garments and accessories specially designed for trekking lovers: sneakers, backpacks, walking sticks & mldr; Gear up and get going!

Columbia Redmond V2

If you are looking for the best hiking shoes, this Redmond model will not let you down. These shoes are made of leather and have a waterproof and breathable mesh as lining. In addition, the sole is made of Omni-Grip anti-marking rubber, which offers a good grip on the most difficult terrain. Its weight is 403 grams in size 9. It is a good option on all types of trails and for any day, rain or shine.

Funny House travel mugs

These funny house travel mugs They are one of the hiking accessories that will make your way easier. They are made of silicone and have a stainless steel edge to prevent water from escaping. They have a lid and a rope to hang them on the shoulder. They have 200 milliliters of capacity and a size of between 3 and 8.8 centimeters. They are foldable, thus they are easier to carry and store in any backpack.

Salomon alphacross

The Alphacross Blast are designed for lovers of trail running. If you want buy hiking shoes on-line or you like to practice trail running, this model is perfect. It has balanced cushioning, a loose fit and its sole is suitable for all types of terrain. Outsole prevents slipping on wet or muddy ground. In addition, the EVA foam helps cushion impacts. The shoes have a weight of 330 grams.

Silver ridge

Columbia Silver Ridge II Men’s Pants can be transformed into shorts quickly. By removing the bottom part, they are left with a length of 25.4 centimeters. They offer durability and comfort thanks to nylon breathable Ripstop. In addition, the Omni-Wick technology is a guarantee for quick drying. They have a zip closure, and the elastic cuffs and waist give you greater comfort. They are the ideal complement when you are looking for best hiking shoes on amazon.

Clorts, women’s sneakers

The first of Amazon’s hiking accessories are these shoes that are sublime for hiking, as they keep your feet dry due to their waterproof fabric. In addition, they are breathable, which makes them stay in the best temperature in any season of the year, be it winter or summer. Thanks to its comfort, hiking is much more feasible, since its cushioning helps the foot receive less impact against the ground. It is very important to have good shoes so that you can be safe in all kinds of places, whether they are wetter or less or difficult terrain.

Glymnis hiking poles

Another one of Amazon’s hiking products is this cane. It is a fairly light accessory and a resistant and durable material, perfect for hiking. Its foldable design means that it can be easily stored anywhere in your backpack. It includes various accessories such as rubber tips and also tips for the boots, everything you will need when hiking. Thanks to these poles, stability increases and you will avoid falls.

Doshwin large camping backpack

This backpack has all the necessary space for your excursions. It is resistant to water and scratches, so it is something very necessary for any mountain lover. It has a total of eleven pockets and a large capacity, about 75 L. Despite its large capacity, it is quite light and, thanks to this, it will be much more comfortable when it comes to carrying it and spending a lot of time outside with it.

Waterfly fanny pack

This fanny pack has a fabric that is waterproof and with a durable fabric, which lets you breathe perfectly so that your waist stays dry. It has multiple pockets to carry everything you need. It is adjustable to your body, so you should not worry, as it will fit perfectly to your body. You can be sure that this fanny pack will last you for a long time, thanks to its fabric and its resistance. Its small size, but large capacity makes it ideal for a full day.

Professional Military Survival Kit

Another Amazon hiking product is this kit. It is vital, since it has any tool you want for hiking, camping, fishing, etc. It is waterproof and robust, as are the tools it contains. It has instructions for the use of each tool and an exclusive app for your smartphone. With this application you will have assistance for any incident that may arise. Its tools are completely effective and have excellent functionality.

Quick Dry Hiking Pants

The latest of Amazon’s hiking accessories is these pants. It is an innovative and optimal garment for the mountains. It is also good for everyday use as it is quite sturdy. It contains numerous pockets, which are quite effective for storing any type of useful content, be it your mobile phone, tools or even a snack. They provide security, resistance and a good temperature any day of the year.

Salomon Ellipse 2 GTX W women’s shoes

The Ellipse 2 LTR GTX W shoe has it all to help you hit any trail. It has been designed with a specific fit and details for women, along with its waterproof GORE-TEX membrane for additional protection. Its grippy sole is ready for any adventure in any situation. Ideal for long or multi-day excursions. Thanks to its traditional lacing system, you can adjust it manually.

In addition, the High Traction Contagrip sole is made of thin and resistant rubber, which allows a good grip and robustness for a safe run on wet surfaces. It is available in two color combinations.

Columbia Wayfinder Outdry Men’s Hiking Shoes

The Columbia Wayfinder OutDry shoes are perfect for hiking. Its lightweight midsole reduces impacts and the outsole integrates Omni-Grip technology that efficiently improves the grip and stability needed on different types of surfaces.

In addition, the heat-sealed OutDry membrane developed by Columbia, allows the footwear to breathe and prevents the entry of water, which makes them totally waterproof and allows you to keep your feet always dry.

Terra Hiker Folding Trekking Pole

Using a cane while walking reduces the impact of walking on the legs, knees, and ankles, improves stability to avoid injury, and helps us establish a steady pace.

These Terra Hiker poles are a good choice because they are made from 7075 aircraft grade aluminum alloy which makes them extremely light (280 grams), strong and durable, with excellent resistance under all weather conditions.

Its length is adjustable to adapt it to the height of the walker: it extends from 105 cm to 125 cm and when folded it measures 35 cm. Dual-density EVA foam handle wicks moisture and prevents slippage.

Hiking socks

This design has been developed in collaboration with Danish mountaineer and trail runner Rasmus Kragh to offer the best performance you can ask for in hiking socks.

The exclusive merino wool blend keeps feet warm and dry in the winter and cool in the summer, wicks away sweat, and the ventilation zones allow constant air flow. Heel-to-toe padding ensures that the socks minimize friction. They have antibacterial properties.

30 liter hiking backpack

Equipped with a rain cover, this trekking backpack is perfect for hiking, climbing, excursions … It has a main zippered compartment and two zippered front pockets suitable for holding a laptop up to 15.6 “, tablet etc. .

It also has two quick-access mesh side pockets to hold water bottles, snacks or maps. It is made of tear-resistant, water-repellent nylon fabric, so it is not only practical, but also very durable and comfortable, thanks to the padded shoulder straps and lumbar support to alleviate the load.

It also has two super handy extras: a headphone jack and an external USB charging port with a built-in charging cable.

