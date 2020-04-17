60% of the 850 companies affiliated to CICEG have cut staff, after a drop of more than 80% in sales and a decrease of 64% in production.

The Chamber of Footwear Industry in the State of Guanajuato (CICEG) stated that after conducting a survey among 81 companies in the framework of the health contingency, it was known that ten of these had already closed causing the loss of two thousand direct jobs.

The group made the review between April 15 and 16, where the intention was to acquire a sample of the situation of the first fortnight of April compared to the first fortnight of March. The camera is made up of 850 companies.

The CICEG president, Luis Gerardo González, together with the executive president, Alejandro Gómez Tamez, at a press conference, pointed out that although it was specified that it is not a survey with scientific rigor, it did manage to have an indicator of the economic effects of the pandemic.

He reported that 60.4 percent of affiliated companies have had to make a cut in staff, after a fall of 81 to 100 percent in sales and a decrease of 64.20 percent in production.

“If you look, practically the economic activity of the sector is stopped, 81 percent are unable to bill anything, which will force us to stop the flow of money as we will see later, where there are no resources to continue operating the spending of payroll ”, explained Luis Gerardo González.

The President reported that 64 percent are unemployed and the rest are dedicated to making sanitary protection products such as face shields, caps and other instruments.

“Some of our manufacturers with their sewing machines can make some of these things and there are some companies that are making mouth covers, as well as some articles to alleviate and reduce Covid-19 infections,” he said.

Regarding the workforce, Luis Gerardo González commented that the shoe sector employed 27 thousand 164 people until before the coronavirus contingency within affiliated companies. For this reason, he pointed out that 70 percent have kept them, the rest consisting mainly of SMEs, have been in dire need of cuts. (Ntx)