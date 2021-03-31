Shoe cleaning business soars, driven by explosion in resales

The sneaker resale industry continues to grow as more people try their luck in the secondary market to get and sell shoes. In fact, the world of shoes has grown so much that it has even generated business within the business: with the increase in demand for shoes, the demand for supplies to keep them clean and in good condition has also increased. One of the giants in this niche is the supplier of shoe cleaning products Reshoevn8r. Steve Grear, founder and CEO of the company, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the growth of his company and the evolution of the sneaker resale market.

Grear created Reshoevn8r in 2010 and since then the business has flourished. His YouTube channel has amassed more than 1 million followers for his weekly shoe cleaning, customization and restoration videos led by brand ambassador Vick Almighty.

“Without a doubt, that’s where it started. For many people, keeping their shoes clean is an investment. Being able to maximize that investment was the idea that spawned it all, but it’s leading to other things, ”said Grear.

Grear told Yahoo Finance that many people have turned their passion for sneakers into a side business, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. To that end, Reshoevn8r created an “Executive Club” that gives shoe lovers the opportunity to start their own shoe cleaning businesses using Reshoevn8r supplies.

Executive Kit by Reshoevn8r

“Young people would come up to us and say, ‘Hey, we started our own business with your products.’ The more I thought about it, the more he said, ‘Well, why don’t we make it easier for him?’ So we offered an executive kit that comes with everything you need. Also, we have a membership that allows them to get training certification business cards and it really helps them take that business to the next level. “

The executive club costs $ 228 and has a monthly fee of $ 14.99. Grear confessed to Yahoo Finance that initial reviews of the program have been overwhelmingly positive.

“We followed up with our first 50 members and we have young people telling us they have made $ 1,200 this month. So I think the feedback so far is great and it comes from people saying, ‘I’ve been waiting for something like that, I’m really glad you did.’

One of the biggest controversies surrounding the sneaker community is the prevalence of bots (computer programs that operate as agents for a user or another program), which are used to speed up the checkout process when purchasing products such as concert tickets or sneakers. on-line. Many sneaker enthusiasts blame bots for not being able to source some of the most sought after models. The CEO of Reshoevn8r explained to Yahoo Finance in a simple way how bots work in the sneaker resale market.

“Man, you know as well as I do that if you don’t have a bot, you’ll need a lot of luck to buy those sneakers. It wasn’t that difficult a few years ago, but the reseller market has completely changed. “

