Video of this matchup shows the ruthless attack of a giant killer hornet against a mouse at least four times its size.

The species has been dubbed a killer hornet and normally attacks bees, but this time the two-inch creature seemed determined to shoot down a larger target.

In a video shared on Twitter about the fight that lasts about a minute, the monster bug appeared to inflict multiple bites on the rodent, who failed in his attempts to sneak away from his attacker.

Although the exact site of the attack is unknown, they recently found hornets in Washington state, D.C., where entomologists have been devising plans to eliminate them.

The giant Asian insect, the sting of which could prove fatal to some people, has begun to emerge from its winter hibernation.

“They are like a cartoon of a monster with that huge orange-yellow face,” said Susan Cobey, a bee keeper at Washington State University.

“It is a surprisingly large hornet. It is a health hazard and, even more importantly, a significant predator of honey bees, ”said Todd Murray, entomologist at WSU Extension and invasive species specialist.

The hornet was first sighted in the United States in December last year, when the state agriculture department verified two reports near Blaine, Washington, near the Canadian border.

The hornet can sting through most beekeeper suits, inoculate nearly seven times the amount of venom that a honey bee does, and sting repeatedly, the department explained, adding that it has already ordered special reinforced suits from China.

The university said it is not known how or where the hornets came to North America. They generally live in the forests and low mountains of East and Southeast Asia.

In Japan, where he is known to have killed several people, he has been nicknamed the “killer hornet.”

Their bites are strong and painful and contain a powerful neurotoxin. Multiple stings can kill humans, even if they are not allergic, they explained from the university.

The hornet’s life cycle begins in April, when the queens come out of hibernation, feed on the sap and fruit of the plants, and search underground lairs to build their nests.