In the current moment where all the films bet on the special effects, it is spectacular to see how Top Gun: Maverick was filmed.

The long-awaited sequel to the 1986 hit, called Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise It was supposed to hit theaters in June, but was delayed until December because of the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus.

Unsurprisingly for a movie starring Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick promises to take the audience on an exciting journey, with the actors putting their lives in real danger to carry out the movie’s flying scenes. A new video posted by Skydance in fact it emphasizes that they have not used special effects for the action of the film, showing the very real airplanes buzzing near several members of the equipment at low altitude. This will enhance the viewer’s experience in the cinema.

No CGI here. T #TopGunMaverick #behindthescenes pic.twitter.com/oHn76X9208 – Skydance (@Skydance) June 10, 2020

Based on his reputation as an actor who agrees to shoot any scene, however dangerous it may be, Tom Cruise not only made sure that real planes were used in Top Gun: MaverickHe also insisted that his co-stars be able to drive fighter planes to film his scenes. The actor Glen PowellHe really took it a step further by learning to really fly, and Tom Cruise himself paid the bill for Powell’s training. Obviously, most of today’s action movies wouldn’t go that far to fuel realism, and Cruise himself has said that he believes Maverick may be the last film ever made to employ so much real flight. Since CGI is obviously much easier and it is also much cheaper.

What is the movie about?

Top Gun: Maverick, is set more than 30 years after the original movie. Airman Pete “Mavericks” Mitchel (Tom Cruise) continues to train young pilots, while avoiding promotions so they don’t leave him grounded and allow him to stay in the air. The cast will have Miles Teller as Rooster Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s late partner, Goose. Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris are also on board in roles that are kept secret. And it seems that Val Kilmer He will return as Iceman, although it will probably only be a cameo for the “fan service”.

The movie Top Gun: Maverick will be released on December 25, 2020. Do you want to see it? Leave us your comments below.