Shocking video of black cat apparently starting a fire



No one can explain how the flames started.

For 3,000 years, cats, particularly black ones, have been associated with matters of witchcraft and bad luck.

It was precisely in the Middle Ages that black cats were associated with witches and questions of sorcery, in particular because many unmarried old women used to care for and feed stray cats, which were often accused of being witches or practicing magic.

On the subject, a video has gone viral in the last hours, which is carried out precisely by a black cat, which has been indicated to have caused a fire, as if it were some act of sorcery.

The curious and at the same time strange event occurred in the streets of Egypt. A security camera recorded the moment in which the feline walks down the street and suddenly, he approaches in a corner where there is a pile of garbage, in broad daylight.

Suddenly, the cat walks away from the garbage and in the blink of an eye, it starts to catch fire. As time goes by, the fire is fanned by the astonished gaze of some passersby who saw how the garbage began to burn after the black cat passed through that place.

Although it is known that the fire did not cause major damage, the video did generate a stir on the Internet, as users have tried to give a logical explanation to what happened, without anyone being able to explain exactly what really happened.

Next, we show you the video of the moment in which the black cat supposedly starts a fire so that you can draw your own conclusions:

