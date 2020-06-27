The weather phenomenon formed around 2:30 pm near the Xilinhot New Vehicle Management Station on June 24

By: Web Writing

CHINA.- Motorists have captured the terrifying moment when a twister hovered in the Chinese countryside, seeming to be approaching their cars.

The gigantic column of wind hit the suburbs of the city of Xilinhot in the northeast of China, Inner Mongolia, Wednesday afternoon, according to the meteorological authority of China.

A video published by the National Meteorological Center of China Twitter-like Weibo (NMC) shows a motorist filming the giant column of wind from a considerable distance

The phenomenon formed around 2:30 in the afternoon near the New Vehicle Management Station of Xilinhot, said the NMC, on June 24, 2020.

A second video shared by the meteorological authority shows a motorist filming the twister at a much closer distance.

So far, no casualties or damage have been reported as a result of adverse weather conditions.