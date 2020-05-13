Alarming photos of the most affected country in South America reveal the great challenge facing the local government to reduce the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Although the number of cases and deaths continues to rise, the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has made progress and has begun to ease certain restrictions.

Desperate to rescue a declining economy, Bolsonaro has encouraged people to resume a certain normalcy in their lives and has told them to go back to work.

However, these proposals have led to a growing crowd of people in the main cities of the country, so that social distancing is conspicuous by their absence.

People on their way to work gathered on Monday at the Luz station in Sao Paulo. Source: .

Plus

The images from the Luz de Sao Paulo station show hundreds of people leaving the trains and congregating next to each other on the platforms, while waiting to leave the station.

The city has expanded vehicle rotation in the midst of the pandemic to try to facilitate social isolation, so that it only allows vehicles with license plates that end in even numbers to travel on even days of the month, and vice versa for those that end in odd numbers.

experts have previously warned that such protection does not replace social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19. “data-reactid =” 38 “> This has led to an increase in the use of public transport in recent days and, although all passengers are required to wear face masks while on trains and buses, experts have already previously warned that such protection does not replace social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Monday that gyms and hair salons are essential services that can remain open during the new coronavirus outbreak, thus relaxing measures to control the spread of the disease.

Passengers gathered as they wait to use the station’s escalator. Source: .

Plus

So far, Brazil has registered a total of 168,331 confirmed cases of the virus and is approaching the number of cases registered in Germany and France, where the outbreak has slowed.

To date, Brazil has confirmed 11,519 deaths due to the disease.

The president has argued that state and municipal governments have overstepped social isolation measures to restrict the spread of the disease and that they are too damaging to the economy.

“The issue of life and jobs must be addressed in parallel,” Bolsonaro told reporters waiting for him outside his official residence.

“Without an economy there is no life, there are no doctors and there are no hospital supplies.”

Bolsonaro’s latest decree, through which he allows more establishments to remain open, occurred on Monday, just when Brazil registered 5 632 new cases of coronavirus and 396 deaths from the disease, according to the Ministry of Health.

After initially decreeing that establishments like pharmacies and supermarkets were essential, Bolsonaro expanded that list to include lotteries and churches.

This third decree further expands the list of essential businesses, extending such a qualification to industrial production and civil construction, and Bolsonaro promises to include other sectors.

Health Minister Nelson Teich said Monday in a briefing that the ministry had not been consulted by the president’s decision to allow gyms and beauty salons to reopen.

Read more

The ministry also said in a statement that it had issued guidelines for state and municipal authorities on social distancing standards, from a strict range to a flexible one, saying that final decisions are left to local governments.

“Local health authorities have a responsibility to adopt or soften non-pharmacological measures,” he said.

On Monday, global automaker Fiat Chrysler said it was gradually restarting production at three factories in Brazil as more than half of the country’s roughly 10,000 employees are returning to work.

Fiat Chrysler said in a statement that the plants were stopped for 48 days. He also stated that the first task was to train employees to follow the new health measures.

Tom flanagan“data-reactid =” 78 “>Tom flanagan