Shocking: Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman was shot four in Washington while visiting aunt


Twyman was chosen in the sixth round of this year’s draft.

A shocking news shakes the world of NFL: the rookie Jaylen Twyman, of the Minnesota Vikings, received four shots while visiting his aunt in Washington. The event was reported by his agent Drew Rosenhaus, who assured that Twyman “it’s going to be OK“.

Wrong place, wrong time“Were other words that his agent commented when reporting the event. Fortunately he stressed that he had spoken with him, and that he will be able to fully recover from this fact.

The Minnesota Vikings have been aware of the situation, reports the renowned journalist Adam Schefter, who also adds more data on what happened: Jaylen Twyman was in a car when he was shot and the wounds were superficial, output.

Journalist Ryan Sprouse showed images of the scene, and also reported that four men – including Twyman – were wounded: two of them more serious than the others.

Twyman, chosen in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 199 pick, you will not need surgery. X-rays were negative. First hand, everything indicates that the event will not go beyond a terrible anecdote, and the defensive tackle will be able to fully recover.

The Vikings publicly confirmed what happened through a statement: “Jaylen Twyman was one of the victims injured in a shooting in Washington DC today. We have been in direct contact with Jaylen’s family, and we are extremely grateful that a full recovery is expected from him.“.

