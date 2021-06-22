Shocking: Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman was shot four in Washington while visiting aunt



Twyman was chosen in the sixth round of this year’s draft.

Photo: Justin Berl / .

A shocking news shakes the world of NFL: the rookie Jaylen Twyman, of the Minnesota Vikings, received four shots while visiting his aunt in Washington. The event was reported by his agent Drew Rosenhaus, who assured that Twyman “it’s going to be OK“.

“Wrong place, wrong time“Were other words that his agent commented when reporting the event. Fortunately he stressed that he had spoken with him, and that he will be able to fully recover from this fact.

Vikings’ rookie DT Jaylen Twyman was shot four times while visiting an aunt in Washington DC. “Wrong place, wrong time,” said his agent Drew Rosenhaus. “In talking to him today, he’s going to be OK – that’s all that matters. We’re thankful he’s OK. He will make a full recovery. “ – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2021

The Minnesota Vikings have been aware of the situation, reports the renowned journalist Adam Schefter, who also adds more data on what happened: Jaylen Twyman was in a car when he was shot and the wounds were superficial, output.

Journalist Ryan Sprouse showed images of the scene, and also reported that four men – including Twyman – were wounded: two of them more serious than the others.

#BREAKING MPD released a photo involved in this shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Two additional adult male victims sought treatment, at local hospitals, for non-life threatening gunshotshttps: //t.co/7q2FB2Jqpp pic.twitter.com/WmWNxPa9dd – Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) June 22, 2021

Twyman, chosen in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 199 pick, you will not need surgery. X-rays were negative. First hand, everything indicates that the event will not go beyond a terrible anecdote, and the defensive tackle will be able to fully recover.

Vikings have been apprised of the situation with Jaylen Twyman, who was in a car when he was shot. There were superficial, exit wounds, Drew Rosenhaus said. Twyman does not need surgery. Xrays were negative. The anticipation is he will make a full recovery. https://t.co/6UjwkRV1bY – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2021

The Vikings publicly confirmed what happened through a statement: “Jaylen Twyman was one of the victims injured in a shooting in Washington DC today. We have been in direct contact with Jaylen’s family, and we are extremely grateful that a full recovery is expected from him.“.