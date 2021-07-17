Shocking miniskirt, Daniella Chávez models from Disneyland | INSTAGRAM

Surely it is not the first time that you know about the beautiful model chilean, Daniella Chávez, however, if it is by chance that you are just getting to know her, surely you will be quite satisfied with doing it and much more with this set of photographs that he shared with us a few hours ago.

That’s right, this is a few photos that were taken in Disneyland on his recent visit to Los Angeles, he took the opportunity to visit the amusement park which is quite close and where he managed to spend a couple of spectacular days with his friend and daughter.

In the first of the snapshots we can see the beautiful influencer back to the camera with a yellow miniskirt a white blouse and a headband with ears of Mimi, the beautiful and famous little mouse, of course in the background is the iconic Disney castle.

In the second of the Entertainment Pieces we can appreciate the Beautiful young sitting in a grid right in the same place but this time facing the front and with a slightly more serious face looking for a bit of variety in this photo shoot that she liked so much.

For the last of the snapshots, she recharged a little, raised her leg and put on her most flirtatious face in order to finish conquering Internet users who already knew her and those who are just reaching her official profile of Instagram.

There is no doubt that Beautiful young He has developed an excellent talent for modeling anywhere he is presented, finding from the best backgrounds the angles that suit him the most and of course the poses that his already more than 14.5 million followers enjoy so much.

In addition, in his stories, we expand his journey a little, starting with the fact that he also had the opportunity to visit Universal Studios another theme park where there are many other characters that are quite representative of the world of entertainment in general, such as the Simpsons, Trolls and many more.

I even did a small survey to see what their fans like the most if Universal or Disney and of course many voted for Disney as it is one of the most popular and that lately it is in charge of buying many franchises.

We recommend you not to miss the sounds to continue enjoying the best photographs of the models that are more than ready and prepared to pamper you like Daniella Chávez who do not think second to share their beauty and their charms in spectacular ways as well as inviting us to their Onlyfans in where it has even better content.