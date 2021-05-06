Shocking, Kendall Jenner Shines on the Cover of Vogue, Hong Kong | INSTAGRAM

Fabulous as usual, the internationally model known, Kendall Jenner posed for the cover of Vogue edition Hong Kong, something that was undoubtedly earned by her excellent career, her fame and excellent work helped her get to where she is today, not for nothing is one of the best paid in the world.

On the cover you can see all its unmissable beauty go with a set Chanel Very delicate, a long-sleeved white top with black highlights and jewels from the same brand.

The model wears a spectacular black hair, long and appeared with a fringe that gives her a rebellious appearance and at the same time makes her look like a villain from Asian series or movies, something that is honestly excellent.

She wears very subtle makeup and minimalist what is the trend of this season, and of course, the magazine would not only keep a single photograph of the talented older sister of Kylie Jenner, because on the other cover, she posed with a bodysuit to the body, a muscular silver cut, with the same print has sleeves separated from the rest of the garment.

Photographed by the lovely and super talented Zoey Grossman and designed by Patti Wilson, the 25-year-old American supermodel, who rose to stardom at the reality show of his family “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, has become a star of catwalks and fashion campaigns.

It’s no secret either that one of the most sought-after models, with countless international Vogue covers throughout her career, this exclusive cover for Vogue Hong Kong was shot in Los Angeles and was inspired by art and entertainment, with sculptural elements. unique that fit perfectly with the art-centered theme of the magazine, the latter, explained by the same campaign designer.

Effortlessly executed by Kendall and the team, all three covers turned out to be utterly and utterly spectacular and contemporary, while also paying homage to the creative wonders of the art world.

In fact, the same official website of the exclusive fashion house has made an official publication with all the photographs that resulted from the sessions, explaining at the bottom of each one, the outfits, the type of makeup and all the details that they make. to each of the totally unique postcards.

Kris Jenner’s daughter breaks all paradigms and transcends borders when posing for this edition, we know that it is not the first time that the Chinese version of the publication chooses Kendall to be the official image of the month, we can even remember that last month February, she appeared among flowers and in a black dress, very oriental style.

Consequently, after being published by the company, the businesswoman added two posts on Instagram with several of the images that appeared in the aforementioned magazine, posing with different dresses and outfits of various trends, which are currently seeking to impose themselves on the fashion market in China and jump to the international level.

With more than 162 million followers on Instagram, the young millionaire usually publishes many photographs posing on her account, showing herself in her different looks for all kinds of occasions, and of course, proud of what she does, she also publishes the covers in which she appears .