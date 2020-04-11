Anuel AA and Karol G were together in some area of ​​his house, when suddenly the famous woman ordered him not to eat junk food

April 10, 2020

There is no doubt that both celebrities on more than one occasion have shown us the infinite love they have for each other, making social networks always explode.

A few weeks ago they released a new member of the family, a small puppy with white and black fur who stole the hearts of his millions of followers almost immediately.

On the other hand, we can say that the coexistence of both artists is quite funny, since Karol G often teases her beloved boyfriend, where he reacts quite spontaneously.

The famous tells Anuel AA that he is not going to eat fast food, for his part he does not pay attention and continues talking, to which again Karol G He orders her not to order that kind of food, and it was there that the artist reacted and confronted her.

Of course, this was all in “prank mode”, since near the end of the clip Karol G He indicated to his fiancé that he had a big belly and therefore had to edit his video.

In response to this Anuel AA He pulled out his tummy even more and rubbed it with his hands.

