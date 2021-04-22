Shocking images of crematoriums on the streets of India due to coronavirus

India has become the second country most affected by the coronavirus, after the United States, adding more than 2,000 deaths and nearly 300,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, which has brought saturation in hospitals, lack of drugs, oxygen and even crematoria are totally overrun.

India is the second most populated country on the planet with 1,300 million inhabitants, accumulating 15.6 million infections and 182,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised message, acknowledged that India was fighting “once again a great battle.”

“The situation was under control a few weeks ago and the second wave came like a hurricane,” Modi said.

According to the health authorities, this worsening of the pandemic is due, in particular, to to a “double mutation” of the virus registered in this country.

In the midst of this complicated situation, various international media have broadcast devastating and sad scenes that are repeated daily in the streets of India and that have gone viral on social networks.

Hundreds of families have had to improvise crematoria in public places, outdoors, due to lack of money and because these established sites are overrun with such high numbers of deaths from COVID-19.

In addition, there are reports of families who have lost loved ones due to the coronavirus, who affirm that for this practice they ask for up to $ 100 dollars, a rate 20 times higher than the normal one.

In a note published by La Vanguardia the testimony of a man is collected, who affirmed that after paying the exorbitant sum, the funeral home told him that they had run out of wood and that they themselves had to get it and take it to be able to carry out the procedure.

