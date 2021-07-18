Shocking fact: The last guillotine execution in France took place the year of the premiere of Star Wars | Life

When we think of the guillotine, we associate it with the French Revolution, in the 18th century. But in France the guillotine was used until 1977 …

Throughout the centuries, humans have devised different methods to apply death sentences. Most of them quite cruel. The guillotine is one of the most impressive, although curiously it was introduced because it reduced the suffering of the victims.

Surely you have seen it in a movie: a contraption invented by Dr. Guillotin (hence the name) that consists of a huge blade that falls from a height of 2 or 3 meters, severing the head of the condemned man.

We associate the guillotine with the French Revolution, more than 200 years ago, as it was when it began to be used. What few people know is that it was used until relatively recently. The last guillotine execution in France took place on September 10, 1977. The executed was Hamida Djandoubi, a Tunisian immigrant accused of killing his girlfriend.

This execution was carried out privately in the Baumettes prison in Marseille.

The photo that you can see at the opening of the news corresponds to the last public execution, which took place in 1939. The victim was the German Eugin Weidmann, a serial killer.

That photograph hides a curiosity: in it possibly is Christopher Lee, the well-known actor from the Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings films (he played the person of Saruman). He assures in his biography that at the age of 17 he went to see that last public execution with a guillotine.

As we say, this impressive method of execution began to be used in the French Revolution, in 1792, where there are almost 17,000 registered people executed with this method. But similar machines already existed in the 13th century.

It was not only used in France. It was also in force in countries such as Sweden, Belgium or Germany, where it was used until the middle of the 20th century.

Just 25 years ago, in 1996, the US Democratic legislator Doug Teper proposed the guillotine as an alternative to the electric chair, considering it less cruel to the inmate. But the proposal was rejected.

The death penalty is still in force in at least 55 countriesAlthough only a handful apply it assiduously: China, the United States, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Pakistan, according to the French Foreign Ministry.