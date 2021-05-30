Shocking complaint from Berchelt’s doctor, in addition, Nonito, Haney and Floyd

The weekend left a lot of cloth to cut, especially the posting on his Facebook page made this Friday, May 28 by Dr. Ernesto Duarte Tagles, Miguel Berchelt’s doctor who disclosed, with documents and authorized by the boxer himself , the effects that COVID caused the fighter and the risks he ran by agreeing to face Oscar Valdez.

In turn, he made a complaint about the mistakes made in the ring in the care of the boxer and adds an urgent request that protocols are already necessary that take into account these situations associated with COVID – in those who have suffered it – to avoid tragedies in the ring.

The second topic, from the minute (8:28) is the reactions to Nonito Donaire’s great victory over Nordine Oubaali and the hot discussion on the networks about the physical size of the Filipino at 118 pounds. This is my point of view with the well-known confirmation of the enormous merit that the victory of the Japanese Naoya Inoue over Nonito Donaire now takes.

The third issue (11:59) that leaves the weekend to analyze, is the performance of Devin Haney, who although he beat Jorge Linares, conveys the feeling that he still has a long way to go to be considered at the first level, despite to that title of champion. In this part of the review, we address the two enhancements your boxing needs to become a Major League Baseball.

Finally (4:14 pm), hard to believe, there is an important reason to look forward to Floyd Mayweather’s clownish new presentation, this time facing youtuber Logan Paul.

