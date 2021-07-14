Shock over the death of the young boxer and son of former world champion Chris Eubank

Sebastian Eubank with his father, Chris Eubank (.)

Boxer Sebastian Eubank, 29, son of boxing legend Chris Eubank, was on a Dubai beach when he suffered a heart attack that ended his life in the evening hours, according to witnesses who were in the area. .

According to his partner and mother of his son, Salma Abdelati, the young boxer who was about to turn 30, the specialists detected a massive failure.

Notice

“Dubai police and coroner have confirmed that after a full autopsy, Sebastian Eubank tragically died of a massive heart attack while at sea and probably could not have been saved even if he was out of the water.” the woman argued.

“There was evidence of a pre-existing heart condition that we were all unaware of. Although it is still very painful, it is comforting that Sebastian died after having one of his favorite meals with one of his closest friends while doing what he liked best in his favorite place in Dubai, where he used to go swimming. “the woman wrote.

He had several fights as a boxer and last year he had had a fight in mixed martial arts (MMA), although his career did not reach the success of that of his father, Chris Eubank, who stood out during the ’90s and was a world champion medium and super middleweight of the WBO.

Advertisement