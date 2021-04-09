Shock over death of lawyer analyst of NBC and CNN television stations in New York



My dear @MidwinCharles, We will miss your brilliance, beauty, grace, wit and glowing presence. Our collective hearts are broken. Rest in power dear lady. #MidwinCharles #RIPMidwinCharles pic.twitter.com/eUuvOiFVqM – Don Lemon (@donlemon) April 7, 2021

Midwin Charles, a prominent attorney and legal analyst for MSNBC television, died in New York at age 47, after saying in his final Instagram post last month “I do not feel well”.

His family announced his death on Tuesday, April 6, without indicating the cause of death. “It is with a deeply heavy heart and deepest sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Midwin Charles.”

“Many knew her as legal commentator on television, but to us she was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, niece, and cousin. Our lives have changed forever and we will miss her forever. The family thanks you in advance for your love and prayers, ”the statement added, quoted by the New York Post.

Charles, who also appeared on CNN and contributed to Essence magazine, it was of Haitian origin. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University (NY) and later studied law at American University (DC), according to his biography. He later founded the NYC law firm Midwin Charles & Associates.

I looked for help