He Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) warned that Latin America and the Caribbean will suffer “a shock of historical proportions”As a result of the crisis caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

He noted that the region will suffer a sharp reduction in its growth, between 1.8 percent and 5.5 percent of GDP in 2020, due to the impact of the coronavirus, whose economic damage would extend until 2022 if governments do not implement buffer programs.

The hemispheric financial agency predicts these scenarios in its 2020 Macroeconomic Report, in which it presents the impact of the new coronavirus as the greatest economic challenge since the Great Depression of 1929.

For the IDB chief economist, Eric Parrado, “our region will suffer a shock of historical proportions.”

The IDB expected a 1.6 percent recovery in Latin American growth in 2020, but indicated that this outlook changed “radically” as a result of the humanitarian and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, which emerged in China at the end of last December.

To prevent the spread of the disease, the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean have adopted containment measures, which represent a partial paralysis of economic activity and will entail “a significant loss” of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the report established.

The IDB also warned that the economic damage of the region will spread in 2021 and 2022 if governments do not implement programs that seek to cushion the blow of the health emergency. (Ntx)