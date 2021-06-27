Shock leaves five injured in Querétaro

QUERETARO.

A balance of five injured people -one of them seriously- was what left a traffic accident involving two private motorists, reported the emergency services of the city of Querétaro.

The accident occurred on Paseo de la República, towards Querétaro, in which three vehicles were involved, including a Chevrolet Aveo and two trucks.

Photo: special

After the crash, motorists passing through the place alerted the emergency services who immediately moved to the site to support the injured, including the driver of a pick up truck, who ended up being pressed and had to be rescued from the interior of the unit.

Due to the injuries that the 60-year-old man presented, he was transferred to a hospital for medical attention.

Due to the accident, road traffic had to be closed to vehicular flow.