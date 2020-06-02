Hours after a carefully orchestrated statement by President Donald Trump to send the military to “control the streets,” American cities were engulfed in more violence and destruction, which overshadowed the peaceful mobilizations demanding justice after generations of racism.

In New York City, mostly peaceful protests were interrupted by people who smashed shop windows near Rockefeller Center and the doors of the famous Macy’s store on 34th Street, leaving Manhattan’s main avenue littered with broken glass. A vehicle hit a group of officers at a rally in Buffalo, injuring at least two.

The protests followed from Philadelphia, where hundreds of protesters marched down a freeway in the heart of the city, to Atlanta, where authorities used tear gas against the crowd, and Nashville, where more than 60 National Guard personnel lowered their shields. riot squads at the request of peaceful protesters who had gathered in front of the Tennessee State Capitol in memory of George Floyd.

Sean Jones, a pedestrian who watched people loot fancy shops in Manhattan’s posh Soho neighborhood, explained the destruction like this: “People are doing this so next time, before they think about trying to kill another African-American person , think ‘Heck, we don’t want you to go out there and do this again …’ ”

In Minneapolis, the unrest seemed to stabilize on the same day that Floyd’s brother made a passionate call for peace at the place where a white police officer pinned the shackled African-American last week on the ground by putting his knee on on the neck until he stopped breathing.

The number of people killed in the protests rose, including two people who were killed in a Chicago suburb. The Louisville police chief was fired after the beloved restaurant owner died at the hands of security forces during the early Monday morning riots.

In addition, an agent was shot shortly after midnight near the Circus Circus casino in Las Vegas, where authorities made 338 arrests in three nights of altercations following peaceful protests during the day. Police did not immediately have information on the agent’s condition.

The latest spate of incidents came on the same day that Trump introduced himself as a tough, law-and-order president, and federally-charged police used tear gas to disperse a peaceful African-American protest so that he could go. walking to a church near the White House and posing with a bible.

Trump reappeared in public after two days and, in remarks from the Rose Garden of the White House, threatened to deploy “thousands and thousands” of soldiers. He then took a surprise walk through Lafayette Park to the so-called “Church of the Presidents,” which suffered fire damage during the protests.

The visit prompted the rapid condemnation of diocesan Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde.

“The president has just used a bible and one of the churches in my diocese as the setting for an unethical message with the teachings of Jesus and all that our church represents,” he said. But Trump had already had his electoral campaign moment.

The country has been engulfed in violence for nearly a week after Floyd’s death. The protests come after years of seeking police reforms over repeated cases of minority deaths in the custody of authorities, and at a time when the country is recovering from a coronavirus outbreak and an unemployment rate never seen since the Great Depression.

If the country’s governors do not mobilize a sufficient number of National Guard troops to “control the streets,” the president warned that the federal armed forces will intervene to “quickly solve the problem.”

“We have the greatest country in the world,” he said. “We are going to keep him safe.”

A computerized military deployment by Trump would be a surprising federal intervention, unusual in the country’s modern history. The situation drew comparisons to 1968, when Richard Nixon ran for law and order after the riots over the murder of Martin Luther King Jr.

Five months from the day the presidential election will take place, Trump would stake his re-election on convincing voters that his blunt approach was necessary to quell the most serious unrest since the 1960s. He made little effort to address the complaints African-Americans and others outraged at Floyd’s death and police brutality, undermining the work of his campaign to mobilize community vote.

Former President Joe Biden, a Democratic candidate in the election, promised to tackle institutional racism in his first 100 days in office. Hate emerges “when they have someone in power who breathes oxygen into hatred,” he said.

In the past week, more than 5,600 people have been detained across the country for crimes such as theft, highway blockade and curfew violation, according to a count by The Associated Press.

___

Sullivan and Morrison reported from Minneapolis. Journalists from The Associated Press across the United States contributed to this report.