The athlete killed himself at 43

Pavle Jovanovic, who competed in bobsleigh for the United States at the Turin-2006 Winter Olympics, killed himself over the weekend at the age of 43the American Federation of Discipline said Saturday.

“The winter sports community has suffered a tragic loss”said federation executive director Aron McGuire, a former teammate of Jovanovic, born in Toms River, New Jersey.

“Pavle’s passion and commitment to sledding was seen and felt by his teammates, coaches, competitors, and sports fans. He lived life to the fullest and had a lasting influence on all those who had the opportunity to spend time with him ”, added.

His partner wrote a meaningful message on Instagram

Another teammate of the United States Olympic team Steve Mesler posted an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“Pav, I can’t believe I have to write another one of these”, Mesler said. “I can’t believe it’s you I’m writing this about. My personal legend, the athlete who set the standard for focus, dedication, meticulousness and handling, tragically took his own life at age 43. ”

Jovanovic’s suicide It came three years after American bobsleigh pilot Steven Holcomb died at the age of 37., with whom he shared a team in 2004. On May 6, 2017, he appeared lifeless in his room inside the US Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid.

Jovanovic missed the 2002 Olympics after failing a drug and steroid test and he served a two-year ban, despite insisting that he unknowingly took a tainted supplement and sued the manufacturer. Later he returned to compete in 2004, where he obtained the bronze medal with Holcomb in the World championship,

Obtained the bronze medal in 2004

Finally, he returned to the winter Olympics in 2006 where he placed seventh in two-team and four-team events as driver pusher Todd Hays.

“You never know what people are going through external appearances”ex-teammate Jason Dorsey commented on Facebook. “We have to talk to them and listen more. I will work on that in the future. “

In the country there is the Buenos Aires Suicide Assistance Center. Anyone in crisis can call confidentially by dialing 135 (toll free) or (011) 5275-1135 24 hours a day. There is also the Family Suicide Assistance Center (CAFS): Tel. (011) 4758-2554 (cafs_ar@yahoo.com.ar – www.familiardesuicida.com.ar).

In Mexico, the National System of Support, Psychological Council and Crisis Intervention by Telephone (SAPTEL) offers 24-hour telephone assistance at the number: 0155 5259-8121.

In the United States, there is the National Suicide Prevention Network to ask for help, you can call 1-888-628-9454 or 1-800-273-8255, the National Suicide Prevention Service line, to talk to someone that will give you free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Korean football returned with a shocking taco goal that revolutionized social media

Trapped and desperate for the coronavirus: the nightmare that an Inter figure lived after signing for the club

Three other cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the League of Spain that put in check the return of football