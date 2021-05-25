Shock by the story of Lara, a young woman with Covid who died after waiting on the floor of a hospital to be treated

Lara Arreguiz was a 22-year-old Argentine girl who loved animals and studied veterinary medicine. The girl suffered from diabetes And when he was infected with the coronavirus, he began to feel very bad, so he went to a health center where the toilets told him that there were no beds, so Lara lay on the floor and, a week after becoming infected, died.

The young woman began with strong symptoms of covid-19 on May 13 and her parents took her to the Protomédico health center in Santa Fe. There were no beds there so Lara had to wait in a wheelchair, according to La Nación.

Lara Arreguiz, 22 years old, died of Covid-19 in Santa Fe without being able to treat herself. The government deployed a criminal act with vaccines that continues to claim victims of corruption. Lack of vaccines and transparency, excess of confinement and authoritarianism.https: //t.co/jQlX7wc89Q – Alvaro de Lamadrid (@AlvarodLamadrid) May 24, 2021

Her parents decided to transfer her to the Iturriaspe Hospital, a center that, like most of the country, it was collapsed. There were no beds or chairs available, so the young woman lay on the floor on her backpack.

“They told us there were no beds. She felt very sick and He told me he was going to faint. He told me that he wanted to lie down, he settled down on the floor and I put a jacket on him, “his mother explained.

Later he received a bed in which the tragic outcome took place. Lara was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, “on Thursday the 20th, they sent me a message from the hospital asking if I didn’t want to go see her for a little while. It seemed weird to me. I went, and when I arrived, I was very bad, with an oxygen mask. She looked at me and made signs that she was drowned. I broke down, I couldn’t see her like that. I left, but when I got home they told me that Lara had gone to therapy and that she had been intubated. But At 3 a.m. on Friday they told us that he died”, His father told La Nación.

Lara Arreguiz paid with her life for the corruption and negligence of the Government. She must have been vaccinated. He was insulin dependent. He died waiting for a bed. Of course, his name was Arreguiz. Not Zannini, Verbitsky, or Vizzotti. RIP pic.twitter.com/6E1nhqZZrG – Javier Lanari (@javierlanari) May 25, 2021

The image has moved Argentina and has highlighted the collapse situation in which hospitals find themselves. In addition, many Argentine journalists and citizens have denounced corruption in the covid-19 vaccines in the country.

Lara parents for their part, want raise awareness among the young population that the virus is also deadly for them, “people do not understand what is happening. Many say that all this is a lie,” said the father.