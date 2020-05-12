Madrid, May 12 . .- The work “Shock (El Cóndor y el Puma)”, by Andrés Lima, is the favorite of the XXIII Max Awards for Performing Arts with 4 nominations, followed by “Com els Grecs”, by Josep María Mestres, with 3, the same number from the opera “Je suis narcissiste” and from the dance show “Anhelo”.

“Shock (El Cóndor y el Puma)”, a documentary play by the National Dramatic Center, inspired by the coup d’etat of Augusto Pinochet, will choose Max in the categories of best theater show, best stage direction (Lima) , best leading actor (Ernesto Alterio) and best stage space design (Beatriz San Juan).

While “Com els Grecs”, a version of Steven Berkoff’s play from the Teatre Lliure, which translates the myth of Sophocles to the time of Margaret Thatcher, is nominated for Best Theater Show, Best Adaptation (Joan Sellent) and Best Leading Actor (Pablo Derqui).

The organizing committee of the Max has announced today in a statement the finalists of the 19 categories in competition for the XXIII edition of the awards granted annually by the SGAE Foundation and whose purpose is to recognize the talent of theater and dance professionals Spanish people.

Of the 386 shows registered in this edition, 159 were candidates and 35 of them have reached the last phase, with a total of 60 finalists divided into 19 categories.

“Shock (El Cóndor y el Puma)” of the National Dramatic Center (CDN-INAEM), will compete for the most important award, the best theater show, with “Com els Grecs” and “Jauria”, by Kamikaze Producciones, Milonga , Hause & Richman.

“Jauría”, which staged real events – the trial of La Manada for the gang rape of a young woman in the 2016 Sanfermines – will also go for the best theatrical version (Jordi Casanovas).

In addition, “The disdain with the disdain” opts for two categories, best adaptation or theatrical version for Carolina Africa, and best stage direction, for Iñaki Rikarte.

In the category of best musical or lyrical show, the finalists are “Je suis narcissiste”, by depera de Butxaca and Nova Creació – Center d’Iniciativas del Teatre de les Arts; “A Chorus Line”, from the Soho Theater by Antonio Banderas, and “Doña Francisquita”, from the Teatro de la Zarzuela – INAEM.

“Je suis narcissiste”, a contemporary buffa opera against individualism, fruit of the collaboration between the Royal Theater, the Spanish Theater and the Teatre Lliure, is also a candidate for best musical composition for stage performance (Raquel García-Tomás) and best design wardrobe (Pier Paolo Álvaro).

In the category of best dance show they choose “Gauekoak” by Kukai Dantza -which also competes in the best stage space design (Fernando Bernués) -; “Gran Bolero” by Jesús Rubio Gamo – also opts for the best choreography (Jesús Rubio) – and “Un cuerpo infinito” by the company Olga Pericet, whose dancer chooses the best female dance performer.

The candidates for best revelation show are “Cortejo”, by Elena Carrascal Danza, whose protagonist also opts for Best Female Dance Performer (Paloma Calderón); “Tribute to an Unknown Woman”, by Teatro de La Catrina, with its authors, Desirée Belmonte and Cristina Correa, as finalists for Best Revelation Authorship; and the work “The wind is wild”, by Las chicas de Cádiz.

In the dance sections “Anhelo” also stands out, which has three nominations, for best choreography, for Mario Bermúdez, who also repeats as a candidate for best male dance performer, and best female performer (Catherine Coury).

Vanessa Montfort opted for best theatrical authorship for “Signed Lejárraga”, Pablo Remón for “Los Mariachis” and Josep Lluís and Rodolf Sirera for “Denmark”. And for best revelation show: “Cortejo”, by Elena Carrascal SLU. Dance; “The wind is wild”, by Las chicas de Cádiz, S.L., and “Tribute to an unknown woman”, by Teatro de La Catrina.

In the interpretive categories, Ernesto Alterio (“Shock (El Cóndor y el Puma)” and Pablo Derqui (“Com els Grecs”), will compete for the award for best leading actor with Lluís Homar (“La néta del senyor Linh”), while the best leading actress is Irene Escolar (“Sisters”), Verónica Forqué (“The things I know to be true) and Rebeca Valls (” Denmark “).

Read more

Mario Bermúdez joins the category of best male dance performer Marco Flores (“Origen”) and Thomas Noone for “After the party”. And in the feminine section the nominees are Paloma Calderón, for “Cortejo”, Catherine Coury, for “Anhelo” and Olga Pericet, for “An infinite body”.

In addition to the 19 candidates for the contest, 3 special prizes are awarded: the Max of Honor, the Max Amateur or of a Social Nature and the Public.

The winners of this edition of the Max will be announced, if the health situation allows it, on September 7 in Malaga, after the initial date of June 29 was canceled due to the coronavirus.

.