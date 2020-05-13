Japanese sumo wrestler Kiyotaka Suetake died of health complications from coronavirus

. – A 28-year-old Japanese sumo wrestler died of health complications after contracting coronavirus and is the first in the sport to be a victim of covid-19.

Shobushi, whose real name was Kiyotaka Suetake, died of multiple organ failure after presenting pneumonia. This was announced by the Japan Sumo Association (JSA). The fighter first developed a fever on April 4, but had trouble receiving medical attention due to the large number of patients who came in with similar symptoms.

After being rejected by various hospitals, Shobushi was hospitalized on April 8, he went into intensive care from April 19, but his condition worsened and he died 24 days later.

“He fought stubbornly against the disease, enduring pain and suffering for over a month as a sumo wrestler. We hope you rest in peace now. We are very grateful to everyone at the medical institutes who treated him with great care, ”the Japan Sumo Association said in a statement.

LOOK: The Argentine fencer who reinvented himself during the pandemic

Shobushi made his professional debut in 2007 and peaked at number 11 in the Sandanme Division. The wrestler belonged to the Takadagawa Heya (where they live and train) and competed in the seventh sumo division. In April, the Heya teacher from Takadagawa also tested positive for coronavirus.

“I can only imagine how difficult it must have been, fighting the disease for more than a month, but as a fighter he endured it bravely and fought the disease to the end,” said JSA President Hakkaku. The Sumo Association held its annual March tournament without spectators after the Japanese government requested the cancellation of major sporting events.

Earlier this month, the sumo association canceled the Grand Summer Sumo Tournament and changed the venue for its July 2020 tournament. It will now take place at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo behind closed doors.

.